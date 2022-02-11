Fri, Feb 11, 2022

Microsoft to bring LinkedIn profiles to Team chats

Published: Feb 11,202202:21 PM by IANS

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that Teams will soon support an integration with LinkedIn that allows users to see their colleague's profiles within one-to-one chats.

Representative Image (Image Credit: IANS)
Through this feature, users can get to know more about their co-workers through the course of their onboarding or even while working on a special project.