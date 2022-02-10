Samsung promises 4 years of Android upgrades for flagship devices

New Delhi :

Samsung, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, confirmed that the Galaxy S22 lineup as well as other recent devices from the company will be upgraded to the latest Android versions for four generations.





The company said that select Galaxy S, Galaxy Z and Galaxy A series smartphones in addition to Galaxy tablets will get four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades.





In addition to offering extended One UI upgrades, Samsung will now provide up to five years of security updates to help protect select Galaxy devices.





These updates - when paired with Samsung's award-winning defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox - give Galaxy devices more secure end-to-end protection against potential security threats.





On top of that, Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition customers will receive a one-year license for Samsung Knox Suite solutions to easily deploy and manage devices with access to a dashboard that tracks security updates and more.





Setting a new benchmark for premium smartphones, Samsung Electronics on recently unveiled its flagship Galaxy S22 series, along with the top-end S22 Ultra device that merges the power of Galaxy Note and the pro-grade camera and performance of the 'S' series -- with a built-in Stylus (S) Pen, advanced video capabilities and battery life that can last over a day.