WhatsApp tweaks built-in camera, working on redesigned caption view

San Francisco :

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on some new features, including tweaking the built-in camera and a redesigned caption view, for iOS users.





With the latest betas, the app is tweaking the built-in camera, as well as revamping other functions, reports 9To5Mac.





WhatsApp for iOS has introduced some changes to the built-in camera on the iPhone with version 22.4.0.72.





With the change, users have a bit more privacy when taking photos, as currently users could accidentally swipe up and show at least six of their personal images. The update prevents this.





Not only that, but the camera icon on WhatsApp for iOS has also been redesigned, the report said.





According to the publication, these changes are already available to beta testers.





Last week, WABetaInfo also discovered that WhatsApp is developing a redesigned caption view that also shows a list of the chosen recipients.





Unlike the tweaks for the built-in camera, this other feature is still under development, so it is not available to beta testers as of now.