LG reportedly preparing production of OLED displays for iPads

LG Display is reportedly preparing production lines in which it would produce OLED panels designed specifically for future iPads.





According to a new report from The Elec, LG Display is reportedly making changes to its production plans so it can double its OLED screen output in preparation for a new iPad.





The company is shifting equipment to ensure more efficient production of high-resolution panels that meet Apple's quality standards for iPad.





LG is said to be planning to start the mass production of its OLED panels at the Paju facility a couple of years later, most likely in 2024.





Sources say the shift will allow LG to more efficiently manufacture new high-resolution OLED panels for iPad. However, the report does not mention when a new OLED iPad could debut.





Apart from LG, China's BOE is similarly believed to be gearing up to supply OLED panels suitable for future iPad models.