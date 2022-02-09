Speed up or slow down video playbacks on Twitter soon

New Delhi :

Twitter on Wednesday said it is working on a new feature to allow its users to speed up or slow down video and voice playbacks.





Currently being tested with a select set of users on Android and Web, the tools will also be available for iOS users.





"In 2x, 1x, 0.5x…now testing more options in playback speed for videos," the company posted in a tweet.





"Some of you on Android and web will have different sets of playback speeds to choose from so you can slow down or speed up videos and voice Tweets," the micro-blogging platform added.





It means you can watch a video at as slow as 0.25x speed or as fast as 2x, giving some fun to the videos and voice playbacks.





A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge that users will be able to pick your playback speed on "Tweet Videos, Amplify Videos, Voice Tweets, videos in DMs, and Video Live Replays, depending on their platform."





Twitter plans to expand the test to iOS in the future, he added.





The company currently allows 1x speed for watching a video.