Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB storage model may launch in select markets

Seoul :

Samsung is set to launch its next premium flagship S22 series on February 9 and now a new report has claimed that Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB internal storage is apparently coming, but to select markets only.





According to reputable tipster Ice Universe, the 1TB storage model of the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone will be available in South Korea and China.





Earlier it was claimed that the 1TB model will come to the European market as well.





Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a starting price of $799 while the Galaxy S22 Plus will start at $999. The top-end model in the lineup, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will reportedly carry a starting price of $1,199 in the US.





Samsung will be shipping the upcoming Galaxy S22 series in two SoC variants namely the Exynos 2200 as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.





The Exynos variants will be primarily made available in the European markets.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant will be available in North and South America along with East Asia, Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand), and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand).





West Asia and the Middle East along with Africa will get a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon variants likely on a nation-by-nation basis.



