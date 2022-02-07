Intex to launch new smartwatch 'FitRist Vogue' in India

New Delhi :

Expanding its wearable technology device segment, Indian electronics manufacturer Intex on Monday announced that it is preparing to launch its latest smartwatch, the FitRist Vogue.





The smartwatch will feature a square metallic casing with in-built Google and Siri-compatible Voice Assistant. The Bluetooth-enabled FitRist Vogue will have an inbuilt mic and speaker to make managing calls and notifications hassle-free.





"With the Omicron variant raging all over the world, we would do good to be tuned in to our health vitals on a daily basis, so that we can accordingly adjust our fitness and medical strategies. And, the FitRist Vogue smartwatch that we are getting ready to launch will help you do all of that," Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies (India) said in a statement.





It will be available in desert gold, titanium silver and sapphire black with battery backup of over 7 days, the company claims.





The 1.7-inch vision glass display of the FitRist Vogue will be equipped with 550 Nits brightness and 218 PPI ultra vivid colours.





In order to track various crucial health parameters, the device will offer all kinds of latest versions of smart sensors such as the ubiquitous Blood OxyMeter, Heart Rate Detector, and a smart BP Sensor.





In addition, the smartwatch will also offer the latest Sleep Analysis Technology so that one can easily monitor different sleep levels such as REM and deep sleep with greater accuracy.