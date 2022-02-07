Apex Legends Mobile now available for Android users in select countries

San Francisco :

EA has announced that the most awaited Apex Legends Mobile game is now available for download in select countries on Android.





According to developers, this early version of Apex Legends Mobile is being tested with a limited number of players, so that everyone will be able to play it.





It is not globally available at the moment and is currently limited to Android users. Furthermore, Apex Legends Mobile will be available for download in regions, including, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.





However, developers have not indicated when it would open pre-registration for players outside the listed countries. Neither did EA confirm when Apex Legends Mobile will arrive on iOS, simply asking fans to "stay tuned" for future updates.





Apex Legends Mobile is being developed in-house by Respawn Entertainment. However, the studio is getting assistance from Chinese company Tencent.





Respawn also previously confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile will not feature cross-play with the PC or console versions of Apex Legends.