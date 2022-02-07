Jio working on ARM based Windows 10 JioBook

New Delhi :

Reliance-backed Jio, which is best known for its India cellular network and affordable subsidized devices, has been working on the JioBook, an ARM laptop with Windows 10.





According to GSM Arena, a Jio laptop has been popping up in the rumour mill for some time now. It was recently mentioned in a hardware certification document as well.





Unfortunately, the document doesn't reveal any device specs other than the fact that it is clearly ARM-based as opposed to x86 and is certified to run the ARM version of Windows 10.





The filing does also mention Emdoor Digital Technology Co., Ltd., the OEM for the laptop in question. It is a Shenzhen-based company that specializes in such hardware.





Since the 'product name' for the device will be "QL218_V2.2_JIO_11.6_20220113_v2", a vast "218-series" lineup of devices on the Emdoor Digital Technology website was found by GSM Arena.





All of these, however, use either an Intel or AMD x86 CPU and not an ARM chip. Their designs look vastly different, too, so we can't quite say which chassis Jio will be using. Emdoor Digital Technology is clearly customising specifically for Jio.