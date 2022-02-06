Google Chrome gets new logo after 8 years

San Francisco :

Elvin Hu, a designer for Google Chrome, offers a first look at the logo's redesign in a thread on Twitter.





"Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome's Canary update today. Yes! we're refreshing Chrome's brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon," Hu said in a tweet.





The icon has been simplified/flattened by removing the shadows. The colours are brighter and the proportions are different, making the big blue ball in the middle noticeably bigger.





Google also is tweaking it further with different variations designed to look more at home on Windows, MacOS and iOS





"We created OS-specific customizations. We want the icons to feel recognizably Chrome, but also well crafted for each OS. For example, on Windows, the icons take on an obviously gradated look, appearing at home on Windows 10 and 11," Hu added.





The new Google Chrome logo will be live for users across all devices with the release of Chrome 100 soon.





According to Hu one would start seeing the new icon now if you use Chrome Canary (the developer version of Chrome), but it will start rolling out for everyone else over the next few months.