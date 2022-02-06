NFTs dropped to celebrate Asia’s first metaverse-set nuptials

Chennai :

With the arrival of the metaverse, many couples who have decided to add an extra zing to their special day have chosen to take their wedding ceremonies, literally to the next level. Forget about destination weddings, what we have here is theme based metaverse weddings where the setting and the location is only limited by your imagination. So if you felt like saying ‘I do’ in a far off planet right out of a sci-fi movie, it’s possible.





Two youngsters who are hosting their wedding reception on Sunday, are set to do so in the metaverse. Dinesh Kshatriyan and his fiancée Janaganandhini Ramaswamy are the latest advocates of this virtual trend that takes place in a space that is defined by cyberspace addresses, and no real geographic coordinates. Touted to be Asia’s first wedding reception set in the Metaverse, the couple seems to be super excited about hosting the Hogwarts-themed virtual wedding.





In a statement, the groom Kshatriyan said, “I feel proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them. I believe this metaverse wedding signifies the start of something big.” The virtual wedding is just one part of the equation. What’s also got the attention of netizens everywhere is how an entire ecosystem of blockchain and NFT-based enterprises has jumped on the bandwagon and demonstrated the multi-pronged commercial value that can be derived from the collectibles industry accompanying such virtual celebrations.





As part of the event, an NFT collection is also being launched on the NFT marketplace Beyondlife.Club, inspired by the newly-weds and it features artwork featuring backgrounds and attires from the Harry Potter universe as well as the cyberpunk couture of the Matrix, in addition to the classic virtual wedding attires featuring the bride, groom, and bride’s late father.





Giving his perspective on this one-of-its-kind wedding, Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io, a NFT Ecosystem Technology Framework, which launched the exclusive NFT collection said, “We have been working on blockchain technology for the past few years and this wedding concept is just the beginning of a new arena in the fast-growing world of NFTs and Metaverse. We are committed towards working on great technologies to make our audience a part of this transformational era.”





Those following the crypto and NFT markets would be surprised to know about the kind of traction that such NFTs have drawn in the crypto space. The NFT featuring the virtual avatars of the bride and the groom, was purchased and resold within nanoseconds of the drop. As many as 50 copies of the same were sold at $10 each, and one of them was re-sold for $100 at a secondary marketplace. Also, one of the wedding invitations which was sold for $10, is now being traded at $4,450 which is almost at 400x. Beyondlife has previously launched exclusive NFT collections themed around Amitabh Bachchan and comic book legend Stan Lee whose collection was called Chakra The Invincible.