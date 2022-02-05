Tesla vehicle with FSD Beta reportedly runs into pole

San Francisco :

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, last month, CEO Elon Musk was claiming that Tesla's FSD Beta had yet to have an accident in over a year into the programme.





That is despite a Model Y owner in the FSD Beta claiming in a complaint to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the system caused a crash, but the complaint could not be confirmed.





Now, a FSD Beta driver going by AI Addict on Youtube posted a new video where the car ran into a pole that protects the bike lane.





"It was a small accident that only caused a little paint damage, but it technically crashed into an object," the report said.





It is important to note that Tesla does not take any responsibility for the "Full Self-Driving Beta".





It is considered an early version of Tesla's self-driving software that is currently being tested by a fleet of Tesla owners selected by the company and through its "safety test score".





The software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car's navigation system, but the driver remains responsible for the vehicle and needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.