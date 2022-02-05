Sat, Feb 05, 2022

Tesla vehicle with FSD Beta reportedly runs into pole

Published: Feb 05,202209:03 PM by IANS

Tesla vehicle using Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta has been caught on video running into a pole in what could be the first accident on the FSD Beta, media report says.

Representative image (Source: IANS)
San Francisco:
According to the auto-tech website Electrek, last month, CEO Elon Musk was claiming that Tesla's FSD Beta had yet to have an accident in over a year into the programme.

That is despite a Model Y owner in the FSD Beta claiming in a complaint to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the system caused a crash, but the complaint could not be confirmed. 

Now, a FSD Beta driver going by AI Addict on Youtube posted a new video where the car ran into a pole that protects the bike lane. 

"It was a small accident that only caused a little paint damage, but it technically crashed into an object," the report said. 

It is important to note that Tesla does not take any responsibility for the "Full Self-Driving Beta". 

It is considered an early version of Tesla's self-driving software that is currently being tested by a fleet of Tesla owners selected by the company and through its "safety test score". 

The software enables the vehicle to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car's navigation system, but the driver remains responsible for the vehicle and needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.

