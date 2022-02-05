Microsoft Edge adds new browsing mode to prioritise security

San Francisco :

The company said that this is a browsing mode in Microsoft Edge where browser security takes priority, giving users an extra layer of protection when browsing the web.





Administrators can apply group policies to end-user desktops (Windows, macOS, and Linux) to help protect against in-the-wild exploits (also referred to 0-days), Microsoft said in a blogpost.





With the new update, users can personalise their multi-profile experience with the ability to create a customised list of sites for automatic profile switching in Microsoft Edge.





Starting with version 100, Microsoft Edge will send a three-digit version number in the User-Agent header, for example, "Edg/100".





Starting with Microsoft Edge 97, site owners can test this upcoming user agent string by enabling the #force-major-version-to-100 experiment flag in edge://flags to ensure their User-Agent parsing logic is robust and works as expected.





The company has also updated its scrollbars with an overlay-based design.