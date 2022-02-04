Microsoft releases Surface Laptop Studio in select markets

San Francisco :

Tech giant Microsoft has released the Surface Laptop Studio in Europe and the UK at lower than the expected price.





It is available from $1,910 in the EU and from $1,950 in the UK.





Preorders for the Surface Laptop Studio are now open in the UK through Microsoft's website and will start shipping on February 22, reports Windows Central.





The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio was launched in North America back last year as the successor to the Surface Book 3 with a different form factor and display resolution.





The Surface Laptop Studio is also the most powerful laptop that Microsoft has ever released.





The device is targeted at developers, creative professionals, designers, and gamers, who want a creative studio with the portability of a laptop.





The Surface Laptop Studio features a 14.4-inch PixelSense display with touch support that is attached to a Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing the display to move in multiple angles.





Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core H35 processors, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs.





The device also includes studio microphones and 1080p webcam for an enhanced video conferencing experience.