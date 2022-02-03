Thu, Feb 03, 2022

Meta updates 3D avatars for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram

Published: Feb 03,202208:33 AM by ANI

Keeping their fans updated, Meta has added a few customizations to its 3D avatars feature for Facebook, Messenger, and DMs on Instagram.

Meta 3D Avatars (Image Source:ANI)
As per GSM Arena, Meta tried to be more inclusive with a plethora of new accessories that can be added to a user's personal 3D avatar such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, and more. 

Additionally, the new facial expressions and skin colours would better reflect a user's real-life looks from now on. The new avatars are available to use in the US, Canada and Mexico but other countries will get them in the following months.

