Apple releases iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 public beta

Washington :

And now, these builds are available for people who are part of Apple's beta program.





American tech giant Apple, which recently sent out iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 to supported devices, released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 for developers yesterday. And now, these builds are available for people who are part of Apple's beta program.





As per GSM Arena, the new version of Apple's mobile software finally enables Face ID when you have a mask on.





Additionally, there's some new functionality for wearers of glasses, although it requires you to set it up with each pair of glasses you wear regularly. That said, Face ID with a mask doesn't support sunglasses.





Up until now, there was partial support for Face ID while you're wearing a mask, but it required you to have an Apple Watch connected to the same phone. From iOS 15.4 onwards, that won't be necessary anymore.





iPadOS 15.4 comes with Universal Control, which allows multiple Macs and iPads to be controlled with a single cursor and keyboard (provided those Macs are on macOS Monterey 12.3). The betas also have new emojis, an Apple Card widget, an option to control keyboard brightness through Control Center on iPad, on-device custom email domain setup, and easier access to SharePlay.