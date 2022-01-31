Mon, Jan 31, 2022

iOS 15.4 beta supports 120Hz refresh rate in all apps

Published: Jan 31,2022

Apple is finally adding 120Hz ProMotion support for all apps through its upcoming iOS 15.4 software.

Representative Image (Image Credit: ANI)
As per GSM Arena, the iOS 15.4 that is currently in beta has added 120Hz ProMotion support to all the Apple apps for users to have a buttery-smooth experience while using the device.

Reportedly, Apple might have squashed the Core Animation bug that wouldn't allow animations to go beyond 60 fps. However, the outlet didn't confirm whether all apps will run at 120 fps automatically or some developers would need to tinker with the code of their apps as well.

