Windows 11 adoption happening twice as fast as Windows 10

San Francisco :

In October, 2021, Microsoft released Windows 11 to the masses and now a new data has revealed that more people are upgrading to Windows 11.





According to XDA Developers, the January usage report published by AdDuplex shows that Windows 11 has almost doubled its user base since November 2021.





In the two months since the last report, back in November, Windows 11 has nearly doubled its usage share to 16.1 per cent. In November, it was at 8.6 per cent.





Users are adopting Windows 11 much quicker than expected, which is twice as fast as they adopted Windows 10.





iOS 15.4 to add EU digital COVID-19 vaccination records in Wallet apps

Microsoft recently revealed that there are now 1.4 billion monthly active Windows 10 or Windows 11 devices globally.





Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, revealed the latest numbers during the company’s earnings call recently.





According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.





Windows 11 comes with redesign Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also comes with rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.





Windows 11 also includes support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.