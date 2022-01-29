Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup will come with 45W charging, reveals certification

Seoul :

while others claimed the lineup will mark the return of 45W speed to the Galaxy S flagships. According to GSM Arena, 3C even certified the S22 (SM-S9010), S22+ (SM-S9060), and S22 Ultra (SM-S9080) with 25W charging, but Denmark's DEMKO has certified the Plus and Ultra models with 45W charging.





This suggests the Galaxy S22+ (SM/S906E/DS, SM-906E, SM-S9060) and S22 Ultra (SM-S908E/DS, SM-908E, SM-S9080, SC-52C, SCG14) will have different charging speeds in different regions, but the vanilla model (SM-S901E/DS, SM-901E, SM-S9010, SC-51C, SCG13) will go only up to 25W no matter where you buy it from.





The Danish certifying authority didn't reveal the batteries of these smartphones. However, a recent leak revealed the S22 will pack a 3,700 mAh battery while the S22+ and S22 Ultra will ship with 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh cells, respectively. The leak also revealed the rest of the specs of the S22 trio along with pricing and availability.





As per GSM Arena, Samsung is yet to divulge anything about the Galaxy S22 series, but the company will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9 where it's expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.