Japanese group Yanmar starts diesel engine production in TN

Chennai :

The new plant owned by Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India will produce 80,000 units of 15kW to 37kW class of industrial engines initially for Yanmar brand tractors manufactured by International Tractors Ltd and for other agricultural and construction industry equipment makers.





The company will also supply engines to overseas markets like Europe, USA and Asian countries.





According to Varun Khanna, Managing Director, Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India, the demand for industrial engines is expected to grow as mechanisation increases in the agricultural and construction sectors.





The new plant will be an important base for expanding Yanmar's global industrial engine sales in the future, said Director Hajime Hirai.