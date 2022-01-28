Fri, Jan 28, 2022

iOS 15.4 beta lets you use Face ID with mask on

Published: Jan 28,202201:04 PM by IANS

Apple is reportedly testing a feature that will let users use Face ID to unlock the phone even when wearing a mask.

Representative Image
San Francisco:

According to MacRumors, the iOS 15.4 beta added a new feature designed to allow Face ID to be used with a mask and without an Apple Watch for authentication.