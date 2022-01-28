WhatsApp developing new chat control feature for group admins

Washington :

And now, the company is said to be working on a new chat feature for group-admins">group admins. As per WaBetaInfo, the company is planning to bring the ability for group-admins">group admins to delete messages sent by other members in a future update. The information regarding the new feature was shared on WaBetaInfo's Twitter handle.





The tweet read, "If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android. A good moderation, finally. #WhatsApp."





The new feature will give group-admins">group admins the option to delete anyone's message without asking them. This update will render more control in group chats weeding out any inappropriate texts.





According to WaBetaInfo, a user will see the 'This was deleted by an admin' message whenever any admin deletes a particular message. WhatsApp rival, Telegram, has this feature that allows group-admins">group admins to moderate the chat. However, on WhatsApp, as of now, only the sender has the ability to delete the message sent in a group.