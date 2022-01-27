Some iPhone 14 handsets to be eSIM-only: Report

San Francisco :

Apple introduced support for eSIM on its iPhone XR, XS, as well as XS Max and now a new report suggests suggesting at least one iPhone 14 model might lack a physical nano-SIM card tray.





According to GlobalData analyst Emma Mohr-McClune, Apple will not make a drastic switch to eSIM-only iPhones in 2022. Instead, she believes that Apple will offer an eSIM-only variant of the iPhone 14, reports MacRumors.





It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.





In addition, only the highest-end iPhone 14 models will feature Apple’s ProMotion display technology.





Apple first introduced ProMotion on the iPhone with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in September 2021. ProMotion allows the display to automatically refresh at up to 120Hz for smoother appearing content and scrolling.





Apple is expected to release four iPhone 14 models this year, including two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch standard models and two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models.