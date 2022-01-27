Google Pixel Watch expected to launch in May 2022

Washington :

According to GSM Arena, the launch date information came from industry insider Jon Prosser, who said the watch will finally arrive on May 26th.





He claimed this is the first time we’ve seen a date set in stone, although we heard that last year when reports pointed to a launch alongside the Pixel 6 duo. However, that didn’t happen and the Pixel Watch was delayed again.





According to the leaks and rumors, the Pixel Watch will be the company’s offering in the premium watch segment. The smartwatch can come in a slim form factor and a curved display that wraps around a metal frame.





Nothing is known about the watch’s specs at the moment, but a few trackers including Maps integration, heart rate monitoring and pedometer have been spotted in the renders on the watch’s home screen.





The smartwatch might come with blue, gray and orange straps with a black round dial.





There’s a lot of leaked information about the upcoming smartwatch out there, but you’ll have to wait for the official event to see what it would look like.