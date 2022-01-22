Sun, Jan 23, 2022

Black Shark 5 series likely to be launched next month

Published: Jan 22,202205:35 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Black Shark, the gaming phone sub-division of the Xiaomi group, has rolled out the teaser of the Black Shark 5 series, which indicates that it may go official es early as February in China.

Black Shark 5 Pro will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: Black Shark)
Black Shark 5 Pro will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: Black Shark)
Beijing:
According to GizmoChina, the line-up includes two models -- Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro.
 
In terms of specifications, Black Shark 5 will feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel that offers FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch sampling rate.
 
The device is likely to come with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.
 
The Black Shark 5 Pro is expected to come with a bigger 6.8-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display that offers a 144hz refresh rate.
 
It may house a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to power the Black Shark 5 Pro. 
 
Both models are likely to run on the latest Android 12 OS.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations