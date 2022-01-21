Twitter Blue rolls out NFT profile pictures for subscribed iOS users

San Francisco :

The feature is currently available to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS, but Twitter has informed that Android and web will follow as the company continues build on the feature, ZDNet reported on Friday.

When users choose to use an NFT for their profile picture, it is displayed as a hexagonal-shaped image and will be viewable across all platforms to all Twitter users.

"We see Twitter as the discovery platform for all things crypto, including NFTs. The NFT conversation on Twitter is thriving with 255.6 million tweets globally and continues to rapidly grow," Twitter was quoted as saying by ZDNet.

"As many people's first interaction with crypto happens on Twitter, we want to make it easier for them to interact with the community, participate in the thriving NFT conversation, and take a leap into the world of digital assets directly on Twitter -- enter NFT Profile Pictures," the company added.

To select their NFT of choice, users simply go to their profile picture and change their picture as they normally would. Here, there will be the option to select NFT, which will require users to connect their supported crypto wallet to their Twitter Blue account.

The crypto wallets that are currently supported are Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, and Trust Wallet.

Twitter noted that it only supports static JPEG and PNG NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

According to Twitter, once live, other Twitter users can click on the NFT profile pictures to see information about the artist, their collection, provenance, and whether a project or collection has been verified by OpenSea or another third-party marketplace.