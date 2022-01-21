Fri, Jan 21, 2022

Samsung confirms February Unpacked event for Galaxy S22

Published: Jan 21,202211:29 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The company has also released a fifteen-second trailer, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones, S series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Seoul:
Samsung on Friday finally confirmed its long-rumoured February Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, its first major hardware launch event of 2022.

The smartphone maker plans to unveil the next generation of Galaxy S during the event.
 
"At Unpacked in February 2022, we will introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we have ever created," Samsung President TM Roh, head of the company's MX Business, wrote in a blog post.
 
"The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."
 
The company has also released a fifteen-second trailer, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones, S series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.
 
It's been rumoured that Samsung would replace the Ultra version of its Galaxy S lineup with a Note-like device, complete with a slot for the S Pen.
 
Apart from Galaxy S22 Ultra, next premium flagship S22 series will also include the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.
 
Samsung is also expected to announce a set of tablets -- the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra -- at the event. 
 
The Galaxy Tab S7 was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20, so it could be another product line to get a release.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations