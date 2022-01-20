Galaxy S22 Series with Exynos SoCs spotted on Italian e-retailers: Report

San Francisco :

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been spotted with Exynos processors, suggesting that the company's upcoming flagship smartphones will sport the newly announced chipset under the hood.





The listings for Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra were spotted by Galaxyclub.nl (in Dutch) on Italian e-retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 is listed with the model number SM-S901B, while Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra bear the model numbers SM-S906B and SM-S908B respectively. These handsets are listed to sport an Exynos SoC under the hood, reports GizmoChina.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to arrive with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region.

Meanwhile, the firm may increase price for the lineup because of the global shortage of chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy S22 could carry a starting price of $899, which is about $100 more compared to its predecessor.

The pricing of several important components for smartphones has increased by 30-40 per cent while pricing for the power management chips and image sensor chips has increased by 10-15 per cent.

Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units.