Samsung's next tablet lineup may offer a 14.6-inch 'Ultra' model with a notch

As per the WinFuture, the flagship Ultra model could sport a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 px, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and as a notch with two 12MP cameras.

In addition, it can also come with the option of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with an 11,200mAh battery.

The device may run Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI 4.0 on top.

The base model Tab S8 will be the smallest of the bunch and is rumoured to have an 11-inch TFT LTPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600px, a notch-less design, and an 8000mAh battery. The Tab S8 and S8 Plus have smaller memory and storage options, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In addition, Samsung's new lineup may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and the Adreno 730 GPU. All models will also have a 13MP dual camera and 6MP ultra wide-angle lens on the back, a 12MP camera in the front.

The report predicts that Samsung will introduce its Galaxy Tab S8 lineup at its Samsung Unpacked event on February 8 (possibly alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22) or at the Mobile World Conference (MWC), which begins on February 28.