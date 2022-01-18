Samsung launches Exynos 2200 chip to boost mobile gaming

Seoul :

The Exynos 2200 is a freshly-designed mobile processor with a powerful AMD RDNA 2 architecture based Samsung Xclipse graphics processing unit (GPU).

"Built on the most advanced 4-nanometer (nm) EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process, and combined with cutting-edge mobile, GPU and NPU technology, Samsung has crafted the Exynos 2200 to provide the finest experience for smartphone users," Yongin Park, President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

With the most cutting-edge Arm-based CPU cores available in the market today and an upgraded neural processing unit (NPU), the Exynos 2200 will enable the ultimate mobile phone gaming experience, as well as enhancing the overall experience in social media apps and photography.

According to the company, the Exynos 2200 is one of the first in the market to integrate Arm's latest Armv9 CPU cores which offer a substantial improvement over Armv8 in terms of security and performance, the two areas that are becoming critically important in today's mobile communications devices.

The octa-core CPU of Exynos 2200 is designed in a tri-cluster structure made up of a single powerful Arm Cortex-X2 flagship-core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big-cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 little-cores.

In addition, the Exynos 2200 offers more powerful on-device artificial intelligence (AI) with an upgraded NPU. The NPU's performance has doubled compared to its predecessor, allowing more calculations in parallel and enhancing the AI performance.

Also, the Exynos 2200 integrates a fast 3GPP Release 16 5G modem supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave (millimeter Wave) spectrum bands.

With E-UTRAN New Radio-Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which utilises both 4G LTE and 5G NR signals, the modem can boost the speed up to 10Gbps.