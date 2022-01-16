Samsung unveils two new dishwashers in India

Gurgaon :

Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Sunday unveiled two models of its freestanding dishwashers on e-commerce platform Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale from January 16-20.





Priced at Rs 38,990 and Rs 35,990, both the dishwashers are powered by the IntensiveWash programme and come in stainless steel silver and white colour options.

"We are confident that this new range available on Amazon will help consumers upgrade their lifestyles and offer high levels of convenience, especially in these times when many of them continue managing household chores alongside working from home," Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The company said that they are specially designed for the Indian kitchens to remove grease, leftover oil, burn stains from kadhai as well as other cookware.

Purchases made during the offer period will also be eligible for aNo Questions Asked' returns.

The models also come with a Stainless Steel Tub that has been designed to transmit less noise and handle much higher temperatures for sterilizing rinses.

The company said that these dishwashers effectively clean Indian cookware such as cooker and kadhai and come with 13 place settings that can accommodate a large variety of dishes of different sizes in one wash cycle.

The Height Adjustment option allows large pots and pans that are common in the Indian kitchens to be accommodated easily.