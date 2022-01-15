Android 13 to bring multiple Material You dynamic theming styles

Washington :

While Android 13 is still a while away from its launch, rumours and leaks have already started emerging. And the latest Android 13 leak is about the design aspect.





With Android 12, Google introduced its Material You theming engine (Pixel exclusive) which applies a varied colour palette across your home screen, widgets, icons and menus based on colours found in your wallpaper.





It seems this feature will be further expanded in Android 13 (codenamed Tiramisu) as a new report from Android Police details new colour palette combination options and brings their source code names.



