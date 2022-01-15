Google rolls out OTA update to Pixel 6, 6 Pro

Washington :

American tech giant Google has finally pushed a much-awaited OTA update to its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones after a botched December update. As per GSM Arena, if users are updating from the November patch, the update pulled will be 215MB and just 40MB if someone's coming from the December patch.





In addition to the latest January update, Google has also published the system images and OTA files for the Pixel duo. The January update brings all the fixes that were on the December update plus some new ones for this month.





The new update brings major fixes including the use of Call Screen and bug squashes related to making emergency calls, issues related to battery drain under some conditions, general UI fixes that should smoothen out the user experience and Wi-Fi should be more stable.





This update comes following the outrage faced by Pixel 6 users after a December update. It was meant to address bugs from the software builds that came before it, but it ended up causing signal issues to users globally.





It even caused Google to disable a couple of its Pixel-exclusive features due to bugs and while some users were updated to December, others were left on November's update until Google could solve everything with a delayed December update, which never came for those stuck on the November update.





The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates began rolling out on January 14 and should become available for all Pixel 6 devices over the next week. For the unversed, the January update began rolling out to older Pixel users back on January 4.