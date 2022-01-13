Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to feature high-refresh inner display: Report

Beijing :

Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone Mix Fold 2 may come with an upgraded display compared to the current Mix Fold, a report revealed.





According to GSMArena, the Mix 2 Fold will be similar in aspect to the just announced Honor Magic V and thus have a more-usable external display. The Magic V has a 21:9 outer display and a 10.3:9 inner one, splits into two roughly 21:9 halves.

The phone is likely to use a Samsung-made internal folding screen, with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on top - just like the Galaxy Fold 3 and Oppo Find N.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 appears to be similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold (pictured) that launched earlier in 2021. That device featured a 108MP camera, a Snapdragon 888 SoC, and an 8.01-inch foldable QHD+ display.

Xiaomi recently patented a smartphone that is likely be a clamshell flip phone with dual camera and selfie display.

The company patented a device at Chinese National Intellectual Property Association (CNIPA) with a design similar to a certain Samsung phone -- two cameras and a tiny horizontal display on the cover.

This new flip phone will also have a pill-shaped punch hole on the inside for dual front-facing cameras, the report said.

The bottom is occupied by the SIM slot, a USB-C, and a speaker grill, while the power key and volume rocker are on the right-hand side.