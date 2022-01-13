Microsoft Teams brings 'Walkie Talkie' feature for more users

San Francisco :

Microsoft has added a new feature that would allow Microsoft Teams users turn smartphones or tablets into a Walkie Talkie that works over cellular data or Wi-FI.





Microsoft Teams has partnered with Zebra Technologies to bring its Walkie Talkie feature to dozens of the company's Android devices. In addition to that partnership, Microsoft has made the feature available on iOS devices too.

"As the frontline faces continuous constraints from labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, they want technology that saves them time, helps them communicate more seamlessly, and maximises their efficiency when completing repetitive tasks," Microsoft writes in the blog post.

With this new feature, the company hopes to ease some of the stress of frontline workers with a simple and easy new way to communicate.

Microsoft is also rolling out a new feature in its video collaboration platform Teams that will allow users to chat across personal and business Teams accounts.

Teams consumer and enterprise users will be able to chat between the two platforms by mid-January. The company made this capability available worldwide as a preview in November last year.

With this update, the users will be able to invite any Teams user to chat using an email address or phone number and remain within the security and compliance policies of their organisation.