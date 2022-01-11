Microsoft Surface Pro X launched in India

New Delhi :

Microsoft on Tuesday launched the most affordable 13-inch Surface device 'Surface Pro X' in the Indian market.





Surface Pro X with Wi-Fi is priced at Rs 93,999 in India for regular buyers. For businesses, it will retail for Rs 94,599 in the country for a model with 128GB storage.





The model with 256GB storage will be available at Rs 1,13,299. These are the options powered by the SQ1 chipset. For those using SQ2, customers will have to shell out Rs 1,31,799 for 16GB RAM with 256GB storage and Rs 1,50,499 for 512GB storage.

In terms of features, the device sports a 13-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point multi-touch support.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by eight-core Microsoft SQ1/SQ2 processors, which feature integrated Adreno 685/690 graphics. The chip is paired with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage

The laptop comes with Windows 11 and 64-bit emulation built in. As per the company, apps such as Microsoft Teams and Office are optimised for ARM, as are other apps like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

It has a 5.0-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p HD video which automatically adjusts to lighting conditions.

The Surface Pro X also features two USB Type-C ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi support, and more.