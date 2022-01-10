Xiaomi's 11T Pro coming to India in January

Beijing :

Even though Xiaomi's 11T Pro launched back in October, the phone has not yet been available in India but that's about to change. According to GSM Arena, there is now official confirmation that Xiaomi's 11T Pro will be coming to India on January 19.





The teasers for the phone focus on the Hyper tagline with a 120Hz 'HyperView' AMOLED display, 10-bit colours and a centred punch-hole cutout.





The 11T Pro also comes with a 120W wired charging setup, Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 108MP main cam.





As per GSM Arena, Xiaomi is set to reveal more details about the phone in the days leading up to January 19 but the same core specs as the global model are expected.