Logitech G unveils new gaming headset at Rs 7,495

The new G435 wireless headset comes in three colour variations, black and neon yellow, blue and raspberry.

The G435 also includes little touches like left and right braille indicators on the headset to make it easy for those with visual impairments to know which side is which.

"G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset we have produced to date. It is certified CarbonNeutral, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero," the company said in a statement.

Weighing in at only 5.8 oz (165 grams), G435 is ultra-lightweight. It can connect wirelessly to a PC or PlayStation console via its USB dongle, and to a phone, tablet, or other devices via a low-latency Bluetooth connection.

Its 40 mm aims to drivers deliver rich and immersive sound, while the dual beamforming mics eliminate the need for a boom mic.

The advanced beamforming mics also reduce background noise while amplifying your voice, so you sound like you're in the same room as your friends, the company claims.