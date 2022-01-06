Samsung to bring back 45W charger for Galaxy S22 Ultra

Seoul :





The upcoming EP-T4510 gadget is smaller than the current EP-TA845XBNG. The included cable will be 1.8 meters long, which is longer than the current 1-meter cable.

This comes after the company introduced the same with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, in February 2020. Back then the 45W charger would throttle extremely quickly and barely made any difference in charging speeds compared to the 25W one. The upcoming 45W adapter looks very similar to the existing one, and also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable.