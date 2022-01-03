AirPods Pro 2 may offer lossless audio, charging case with sound

San Francisco :

The upcoming wearable may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), according to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a note to investors, Kuo detailed new AirPods Pro 2, that can also have integrated AirTag features in the charging case and support for Apple Lossless, reports AppleInsider.

According to AppleInsider, it is already two years since AirPods Pro were launched in October 2019.

Media reports earlier said that AirPods Pro 2 will be released in early 2022. However, new report pushed that back to the third quarter of 2022.

In the latest investors' note on Sunday, Kuo said he also expects more integration of health features in the AirPods Pro 2.

In a previous memo, he had said that the model would feature updated motion trackers for greater fitness applications.

"AirPods are higher priced, target Apple device users, and aim to provide innovation and eco-experience to increase added value," Kuo had said.