Nokia G50 starts receiving Android 12 update

New Delhi :

The Nokia G50's Android 12 update requires a download of 2.09GB. It has version number V2.160 and comes with the November 2021 Android security patch, reports GSMArena.

Apart from Nokia G50, the Android 12 stable update is also available for Nokia X20 and Nokia X10.

Nokia G50 offers a display of a 6.82-inch HD+ screen of 1640x720p resolution with a waterdrop notch.

The Nokia G50 smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. On the storage front, the device offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia G50 has a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor. There is also a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, users get an 8MP sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support.