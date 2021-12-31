Telegram adds message reactions, in-app translation in latest update

New Delhi :

Users can now double tap on a message bubble and a small thumbs-up emoji will appear at the bottom of that message. A user can change the emoji for this quick reaction in the app under Settings > Stickers and Emoji > Quick Reaction. For more reactions, tap and hold on a message bubble.

Telegram is also rolling out support for "Spoiler Alert" messages that blur out selected portions of text until a user clicks on the option.

Now one can translate any message into another language, right in the app. Enabling Translation in Settings > Language adds a dedicated Translate button to the context menu when selecting a message. One can also exclude any languages you speak fluently - which will hide the translate button for those messages.

Translation is available on all Android devices that support Telegram, but requires iOS 15+ on Apple devices. The list of available languages depends on the user's phone's operating system.

Another new feature is the ability to generate themed QR codes for any users that have a public username, as well as for groups, channels, and bots.

Tap the new QR code icon next to the username of a person (or from a chat's info page), choose the colours and pattern that fit best, then print, post or share your QR code to other apps.