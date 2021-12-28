Fintech firm Slice plans to hire 800 people in 2022

Bangalore :

With the company being a market leader, it said it aims to further expand and ramp up hiring by at least 2x in 2022.

"At Slice, we are constantly looking for young talent, whether that are freshers just out of graduate school or experienced professionals who relate to our product and are equally enthusiastic about creating the future of payments," Rajan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Slice, said in a statement.

"We plan to hire close to 800 people by the end of next year with a special focus on building and growing our product, operations, design and engineering teams," he added.

The company said that the new hires will focus on scaling the card product and upcoming UPI product integration.

At least 40 per cent of the new hires in 2022 will be onboarded into the firm's engineering, product and operations teams.

"Millennials and Genz are strong problem-solvers with a steep learning curve," Bajaj said.

"They are not afraid to challenge the status quo, making them the ideal fit for Slice, where we are on the cusp of revolutionising India's credit and payments space," he added.