Tally Solutions partners with Amazon Web Services for 'TallyPrime'

New Delhi :

This availability will enable all TallyPrime users to run their entire business application remotely anytime, anywhere, a company statement said.





''The collaboration between Tally Solutions and AWS aims to provide entrepreneurs and their teams access to TallyPrime anytime on any network, using laptops, desktops, or mobile devices so they can do business on the move,'' it added.





With AWS, each customer's data volume is encrypted by default. Security is built into every component of the solution with secure pins, password-enabled backups, and more, the statement said.





''TallyPrime on AWS will empower small and medium entrepreneurs to manage their business more efficiently,'' it noted.



