Motorola working on new foldable Razr









The details regarding the upcoming device come straight from a Lenovo executive, posting on Weibo. He promised that the next Razr will be more advanced in terms of performance, and it will come with an improved UI. Additionally, the design is said to be nicer too. Finally, it looks likely that the new Razr will launch first in the Chinese market, breaking with tradition. The next Razr will probably launch internationally as well since both of its predecessors have.