Omicron threat: Google, Intel not to attend 'CES 2022' in-person

San Francisco :

Google and Intel have joined the growing list of tech companies who have decided not to attend the 'CES 2022' in-person in Las Vegas, as Omicron cases have continued to surge.





While Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the governing body on CES, plans to go ahead with the show, several tech companies like Lenovo, T-Mobile, AT&T, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, TikTok, Pinterest, Alphabet-owned Waymo, along with several media outlets, will not attend the consumer electronics show.





"After careful consideration, we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We've been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams," a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying in media reports late on Thursday.





For the last several years, Google's outdoor exhibits have been a mainstay in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.





The CTA told TechCrunch that over 2,200 companies are confirmed to participate in-person at 'CES 2022' in Las Vegas.





"Our focus remains on convening the tech industry and giving those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally. We are confident that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event in Las Vegas, or while experiencing it online," the organiser said in a statement.





In an earlier tweet, Lenovo had said: "After closely monitoring the current trends surrounding Covid, it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and our communities to suspend all on-site activity in Las Vegas.





"While this is a change in plans, we are excited for you all to see our latest technology launching as scheduled on January 4 and January 5."





T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, one of the CES 2022's featured speakers, announced that his company won't be attending the world's largest electronics show next month.





The world's most influential tech event is slated to showcase some first-time innovations around Blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs), remote health solutions, self-driving cars, gaming, food and space tech.