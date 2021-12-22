8 in 10 Indian consumers warm-up to buying foldable phones: Survey

New Delhi :

At least 81 per cent of respondents are positive and open to factoring a foldable phone in their future smartphone purchase, a report said on Wednesday.





According to a report by Cybermedia Research (CMR), 38 per cent of productivity enthusiasts believe foldable phones will help them on the go. On the other hand, 34 per cent of the fashion aficionados prefer to make a cool and stylish statement with foldable phones.





"Our survey insights point to the early majority being warm to foldable phones. In 2022 and beyond, with new category entrants in the fray, we believe the foldable phone market will see a boom," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.





The recent survey, which involved 2,500 respondents in the age groups of 21-60 years, highlights that consumers love water resistance, increased portability and device durability that the latest foldable phones in the market offer.





The battery life and device durability of foldable phones are the other major concerns that consumers have.





"With technological advancements and more foldable phones debuting in the market, consumer interest around foldable phones will continue to witness an upward trend," said Sugandha Srivastava, Manager-Research, CMR.





"OEMs should focus on driving awareness and enabling product experience for furthering mainstream foldable adoption," Srivastava added.