HP starts manufacturing laptops, desktops in India

Tech giant HP on Wednesday said it has started manufacturing of multiple PC products

Powering the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, HP has started manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers and mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, according to a statement.





Some of these products qualify under public procurement order of the government and will be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers, it added.





''HP has partnered closely with India since it began its operations in the country. As India made significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation, we have worked with the Government of India and state governments in their mission to empower lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities' quality of life,'' Ketan Patel, managing director at HP India Market, said.





He added that the announcement marks a significant step for HP India towards local manufacturing in line with the 'Make in India' programme.





''We hope to play a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream of 'Atmanirbar Bharat', by expanding the scale and reach of our manufacturing operations,'' he said.





This is the first time HP is manufacturing such a wide range of laptops in India with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks, the statement said. HP has also expanded its locally manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of all-in-one PCs, it added.





These products have both Intel and AMD processor options. HP now also manufactures display monitors in India.





HP had partnered with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops from August 2020.





Since then, HP has significantly expanded its manufacturing operations to reaffirm its commitment to the Make in India initiative. The proximity of the Flex facility to the Chennai port improves operational efficiency and ease of sourcing of raw materials for manufacturing laptops and other PC products, the statement said.



