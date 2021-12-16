Addverb Technologies unveils new robot for warehouses

New Delhi :

The company said that the one-of-a-kind picking robot increases the storage density by higher utilisation of vertical space and increases the throughput multifold, thereby helping the customer save critical cost on warehouse space and associated costly rentals.

"We are proud to add Veloce to our portfolio of robots. This Robot increases our footprint globally in the flexible automation space and through Veloce, we can provide customisable solutions depending on the requirement of the customer and enable faster deployments," said Sangeet Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Addverb Technologies, said in a statement.

Veloce is a goods-to-person, multi-carton picking mobile robot used to store and retrieve cartons, cases and crates. It follows a QR based guided path to navigate around the warehouse and picks only those cases that are required by the operator instead of choosing the whole rack.

The robot, launched at the India Warehousing Show (IWS), can carry upto 8 crates and interact with various automation systems, such as picking stations, AMRs, conveyors and ERP softwares.

Upon instruction from the Fleet Management System (FMS), Veloce follows the shortest path and performs the operation of picking and storing/retrieving the cartons. After completion, Veloce notifies the FMS and moves to the next assigned task, the company said.

During this period, Veloce, which is charged in 30 minutes and can operate continuously for 4.5 hours, keeps the FMS updated about its battery status and automatically routes itself towards the charging station before it drains all, it added.

In addition to this, Veloce comes with multi-level safety and warning zones, creating a safe working environment for the workforce.