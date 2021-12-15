Samsung unveils new Galaxy Tab A8 globally

Seoul :

The tab will be available in gray, silver and new pink gold colour options in Europe beginning late December, and will be available in other regions including the US in January 2022.

"We know people are increasingly turning to tablets for video calls, online classrooms, gaming and streaming, so we equipped the Galaxy Tab A8 with brilliant new features to help you connect on a new level," Matthew Leem, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing Group, MX (Mobile eXperience) Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The new tab sports a 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera and houses 7,040mAh battery with up to 15W fast-charging support. The tab also comes with a new Screen Recorder feature.

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers several tiers of storage options. Users can choose from 32GB, 64GB or 128GB internal storage and they can also expand their storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The Galaxy Tab A8 is also now offered with 3GB or 4GB RAM options.

"The Galaxy Tab A8's quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos provides a rich soundscape with unparalleled detail, depth and realism," the company said.